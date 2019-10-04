Sponsored content

Storm Lorenzo update: Status yellow wind warning extended for Longford

Met Éireann have revised the status Yellow wind warning currently in place for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare, extending it by two hours. 

The warning is now in place until 1pm this afternoon, Friday 04 October, with southwest winds expected to reach mean speeds of 50-55km/hr. Gusts could also reach from 90 to 100km/hr. 

Longford county council say they will continue to monitor the situation and will respond as required. 

