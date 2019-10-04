Sponsored content
Storm Lorenzo update: Status yellow wind warning extended for Longford
Storm Lorenzo
OUR STORM LORENZO COVERAGE IS SPONSORED BY SUPERMAC'S LONGFORD - DELIVERY SERVICE AVAILABLE
Met Éireann have revised the status Yellow wind warning currently in place for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare, extending it by two hours.
Also read: Met Éireann issues further Status Yellow wind warning for Longford this morning
The warning is now in place until 1pm this afternoon, Friday 04 October, with southwest winds expected to reach mean speeds of 50-55km/hr. Gusts could also reach from 90 to 100km/hr.
Longford county council say they will continue to monitor the situation and will respond as required.
Weather warning revised to include Offaly and Kildare.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 4, 2019
See all warnings here : https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/Rej7XvbCpM
Also read: Over 1,700 hit by major power outage in south Longford as #StormLorenzo strikes
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on