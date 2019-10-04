Cllrs call for dangerous bend in Legan to be rectified

Cllr Paul Ross of Ballymahon Municipal district, issued a call for the dangerous bend at Furze, Legan village, to be sorted sooner rather than later.

Mr Ross noted at the recent MD meeting that a number of children can often be seen walking along the road near a turn which he described as ‘very dangerous’.

“It is a very dangerous bend on the Furze side of Legan village,” he said.

Cllr Ross then confirmed that he had received permission from the landowner to carry out works, before calling on the council to both widen the road and install a footpath for children and families to use.



Cllr Mick Cahill seconded his motion.

