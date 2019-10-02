Longford motorist caught driving while disqualified
A motorist in Longford is to face the consequences of the law, after being stopped by Longford Roads Policing Unit in Longford Town.
Upon inspection, officers found out that the driver was, in fact, disqualified. That was not all, however, as the vehicle was also displaying three false discs. It had no insurance, tax or NCT and the vehicle was subsequently seized.
The driver will now face court proceedings.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped vehicle in Longford Town. Driver found to be disqualified. Vehicle also had 3 false discs displayed. No Insurance, tax or NCT on vehicle. Vehicle seized. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/1xm7xQHQDY— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 1, 2019
