Longford motorist caught driving while disqualified

A motorist in Longford is to face the consequences of the law, after being stopped by Longford Roads Policing Unit in Longford Town.

Upon inspection, officers found out that the driver was, in fact, disqualified. That was not all, however, as the vehicle was also displaying three false discs. It had no insurance, tax or NCT and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

Also read: Longford gardaí seize car for lack of tax, NCT and uninsured driver

The driver will now face court proceedings.