Longford gardaí seize car for lack of tax, NCT and uninsured driver
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car in Longford town recently and subsequently seized the car in question after noticing a range of offences.
The car in question had no valid NCT since January 2017 and it was out of tax since 2016. The driver was also uninsured, with the insurance having lapsed in August 2015.
Gardaí then seized the car and the driver will now face court proceedings.
Longford Roads Policing Unit: Car stopped in Longford Town. Driver had no Insurance, NCT or tax. Car seized, court proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/OQhXn0CY5q— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 30, 2019
