Burglaries in Longford fall by 6% from 2018 

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) have released their quarterly research on crime and burglaries in Ireland, showing an overall 4% decrease in burglaries nationwide since the same period last year.

Overall, there were a total of 3,856 burglaries and related offences in Q2 of this year and 8,078 for the first half of the year.The Western region accounted for just 6% of burglaries nationwide in the first half of this year. In general, burglary rates decreased in the region during the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year. Mayo saw the largest decrease, with burglaries in the county decreasing 30% since the same period last year.

Also read: New figures show Longford gardaí proactive in tackling on feuding gangs

Overall the West is the safest region in the country in terms of break-ins, with burglaries decreasing by 24% during the first half of this year, compared to last year. This was the biggest decrease in break-ins recorded nationwide.

In Roscommon/Longford the number of burglaries in the first half of 2019 equated to 138 in total, which represents a drop of 6%. Dublin, meanwhile, accounted for a staggering 46% of the burglaries across the country, with a 2% increase on burglaries in Dublin in Q2 last year.

The Eastern region of Ireland also had an increase of 5% in burglaries; the biggest individual increase in break-ins was in Wicklow, which is up 33% yearly. Every other region nationwide had a decrease in break-ins.

Also read: Compensation culture in Longford is thriving with €1.6m paid out in claims

It is interesting to note that despite these declining burglary rates, many people are not activating their alarms each time they leave their homes. According to the latest research conducted by HomeSecure, 29% of those surveyed with house alarms, do not activate their home security systems every time they leave the house, as advised.

60% of research respondents said they only activate the alarm when leaving the house at night-time. Almost half of those surveyed reported that they personally know someone whose home had been broken into in the past year, illustrating just how frequently burglaries occur.

Commenting on these latest CSO burglary statistics CEO Colm Daly said: “These latest figures show that the efforts Irish people are making to protect their homes are proving to be effective in deterring burglaries, which is absolutely brilliant to see.

“Ensuring the safety of one’s home and family is of paramount importance, and it’s really encouraging to see that burglary levels are decreasing. We at HomeSecure are delighted to be able to play a role in ensuring the safety of people’s homes across Ireland.

“It’s key that people continue to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their homes, as a significant amount of burglaries are still occurring nationwide every day. We would advise all homeowners and renters to ensure that they have a secure home monitoring system in place”.

Also read: Longford motorist caught driving while disqualified