Longford Gardaí investigate weekend break-ins

Gardaí are investigating whether a burglary at a house in Longford town over the weekend together with a suspected break-in at a second residence nearby may be linked, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Cash, along with a mobile phone and a Playstation console were snatched during an overnight weekend raid at a property in the Butterfield estate area of Longford town.

The incident, gardaí believe, took place during the early hours of Sunday morning (September 29). Detectives are satisfied the intruders gained access to the property by prising open a rear door and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In a similar incident and within the same eatate, the owners of a property reported a rear window having been left open, sparking concerns the same culprits may have also attempted to carry out a second break-in moments later.

It's not clear at this stage as to what, if any, contents were taken during the incident which is reported to have taken place sometime between 9:30pm on Saturday night and 9:30am the following morning.

In the meantime, gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have noticed anything untoward in the Butterfield area of Longford town during the aforementioned hours to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

