Longford man takes home €25,000 after Winning streak appearance

A Longford man was shooting for the stars last weekend as he appeared on Winning Streak and won €25,000.

Winning Streak returned to RTÉ One television last Saturday (September 28) for the landmark 30th season of the popular National Lottery game show.

Owen Martin from Granard is normally a cool customer and even though discovering his name was drawn to be on Winning Streak was a shock, he quickly got used to the idea and took it in his stride.

It was earlier in the summer when he bought the Winning Streak scratch card with the three stars and he gave it to his wife, Aine. He has her to thank for his appearance on the TV game show this weekend as she put his name on the card and sent it in to the National Lottery three months ago.

Owen, who is Granard born and bred, has been married to Aine for 16 years and the couple have five children aged between 8-16, Hughie, Aleesha, Paddy, Caitlin and Bella. who were all excited to see their dad take to the winning streak stage.

Also cheering Owen on from the RTÉ audience was his own father Patsy and his father-in-law, Willie and other members of friends and family.

In his spare time Owen’s favourite pastime is clay pigeon shooting with his friends in the local club, Granard Gun Club. He meets with the gang once a week and the club has won the county shooting championships a number of times in the recent past.

He says he has no plans for his winnings as of yet but “will take it as it comes”.

