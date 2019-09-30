Longford councillors say Better Estate Awards should not be allowed to lapse

At a meeting of Longford County Council earlier this month, Cllrs PJ Reilly (FF) and Paul Ross (FG) submitted a notice of motion calling on Longford County Council to reinstate the position of Estate Manager in the Housing Section of the council to help work with and maintain council housing estates. They also called on the council to ensure that the Better Estate Awards are not let lapse.

“The awards were a great success and they gave residents an interest in their estate,” said Cllr Reilly.

“It's unfortunate that they're not taking place this year. Are we too late? It's a great loss to our housing estates because it gives the residents no incentive to keep them in shape.

“It was a great opportunity to give the residents some little bit of pride. But now there's no estate manager to run the awards and it's very important that they're not let lapse.”

The motion was supported by a number of councillors in the chamber who felt that the Better Estate Awards were a valuable addition to Longford’s residents.

CEO of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said that the motion 'creates the impression that a position has been done away with'. But “that's not the case” he stressed.

Mr Mahon said that he would have a conversation with Director of Services John Brannigan to see what could be done.

