Banned driver was twice the legal limit, Longford court hears

A banned driver who got behind the wheel of a car just three months after being put off the road for four years and whilst being twice over the legal limit to drive, has been handed a suspended prison sentence and fined €500 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Mantus Gasiunas (25) 28 The Deck, Market Point, Patrick Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath was given the disqualification after he was stopped by gardaí on June 22 2019 at Ballyminion, Longford.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said her client was remorseful over what had happened and he pleaded guilty at last week’s District Court sitting.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the alcohol reading Mr Gasiunas provided when stopped and the fact he was a banned driver meant he was facing a four year disqualification.

The court was told Mr Gasiunas had been previously prohibited from driving at a court sitting in March, some three months before he was stopped while driving in Longford.

Judge Seamus Hughes took a dim view of those revelations and questioned why Mr Gasiunas saw fit to drive knowing he had been banned and with enough alcohol consumed which meant he has twice above the legal limit.

“He does apologise,” said Ms Mimnagh in response, adding her client was a painter by profession.

Judge Hughes, as a result, disqualified him from driving for four years and sentenced him to four months in prison.

That term was suspended for a period of three years with a €500 fine also being handed down.

Mr Gasiunas was given three months to pay.