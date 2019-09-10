Viewmount house on shortlist for Georgina Campbell award

Longford's Viewmount House is once again in the running to secure a top culinary based award.

The renowned and multi-award winning Longford restaurant has been shortlisted for the Georgina Campbell 2020 Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.

This year's event, sponsored by AIB, is marking its 21st anniversary in recognising the achievements of those in the tourism and hospitality industry, celebrating the people who work the hardest to preserve and develop Ireland’s reputation as a food destination.

“This year’s awards have a particular focus on celebrating Ireland’s wonderful industry pioneers,” said Georgina Campbell.

“This means recognising and awarding those who have laid the foundations that have made Ireland’s food tourism and hospitality journey such a fantastic success story and the new pioneers, often next generation family members, who are safeguarding its future.”

The Awards will take place at the InterContinental Dublin on September 15.

