Longford has the lowest rate of homelessness among Midland counties, new research has found.

The July report on homelessness was released on Monday by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and reveals that Offaly has twice as many homeless people as neighbouring Laois.

During the week of the report, July 22 to 28, 49 people were recognised as being homeless in Offaly while 24 were recorded in Laois.

Westmeath has 35 homeless people while neighbours Longford registered 11. In total, 10,275 people were in emergency accommodation across the country in July.

This is an increase of 103 on the numbers recorded in June of this year.

The report also found that 78 families are in emergency accommodation across the Midlands. 25 families are recognised as homeless in the region, including 36 adults and 60 dependents.

Commenting on the July figures, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy stated: “We continue to do everything we can to get people out of homelessness but the increase in July shows that this remains a huge challenge."

"There are fewer families and children in emergency accommodation today than this time last year. Of course, there shouldn’t be any, but the fact that there are less, despite continuing high levels of presentations each month, speaks to the huge response from NGO’s, the DRHE, local authorities and the Government. I want to thank them for their dedication in helping people in such a crisis.”