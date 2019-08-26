Plenty of variety at the Midlands 50 Plus Expo

The team at Specsavers Longford provided the public with free screenings and consultations when they attended the recent Midlands 50 Plus Expo 2019.

The event, organised by Senior Times, ran for two days in the Hodson Bay Hotel and hosted a variety of exhibitions and workshops for guests to enjoy. Running for over 20 years, the expo takes place in multiple locations nationwide throughout the year. The Midlands expo featured speakers such as Conor Pope, consumer editor of The Irish Times, art and creative writing workshops, and health screenings.

Specsavers Longford provided free vision and hearing screenings to the public, with audiologists and optometrists hosting one-to-one consultations where they provided their professional advice.

Specsavers Longford store director, Keith McCallion, said: “We were thrilled to attend and support the Midlands Over 50 Expo. It was a terrific event that allowed us to offer expert advice to attendees, showcase both our optical and audiology services available in-store and highlight the importance of proactive eye and ear health.”

Keith added: “We are extremely passionate about delivering professional advice and services to our customers in the over 60 category. In particular, those over the age of 55 should have their hearing tested every two years. Because of the slow progression of hearing loss, it frequently goes unnoticed and can take up to 10 years before the problem is identified.”

Specsavers Longford offer customers over 60, 25% off complete glasses from the €89 range or above, including designer styles. Medical Card holders are also entitled to benefits including a free eye test and a free pair of glasses from the €59 range.

Following changes to the PRSI scheme by the Department of Social Protection, anyone who has been employed or self-employed in Ireland for two years, is now entitled to a free eye test as well as a free pair of glasses or contribution to specs at Specsavers.

Those eligible will receive a voucher towards the cost of new glasses to the value of €42.37. However, Specsavers Longford are making all glasses in the €59 range available to those who qualify for the scheme, at no extra cost. Specsavers Longford also encourages customers to take advantage of great value hearing tech using the scheme, whereby the Department of Welfare will pay for half of the cost of hearing aids, up to a maximum of €1,000 for a pair.

For more information pop in to Specsavers Longford at 17 Ballymahon Street, Deanscurragh, Longford, call 043 333 6276 or visit www.specsavers.ie

