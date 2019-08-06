Know your rights: Taxi charge complaints

Question

I was recently overcharged for a taxi journey. I take this journey regularly so I know what it usually costs. How do I make a complaint?

Answer

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is responsible for licencing and regulation of small public service vehicles (SPSVs) – this is the collective term for taxis (including wheelchair-accessible taxis), hackneys and limousines. SPSVs are defined as vehicles capable of carrying for hire or reward a maximum of eight passengers as well as the driver.

The NTA operates a national complaints and enforcement system for SPVS. The law - Section 64 of the Taxi Regulation Act 2013 - sets out the type of complaints that you can make. You can complain about the condition, roadworthiness and cleanliness of the vehicle; the conduct, behaviour and identification of a driver; overcharging or other fare-related matters; the hiring and booking of an SPSV and the identification and the general appearance of the vehicle.

You can only complain about breaches of the SPSV legislation - the NTA cannot consider criminal complaints, or road traffic offences or offences dealt with under other legislation.

If you booked the service through a dispatch operator (booking service), you should contact them first and make your complaint. If you are not satisfied with the response, you can make a complaint to the NTA. You can make your complaint online, or by email to taxis@nationaltransport.ie. The NTA also has an information line on 0761 06 4000 that advises customers about how to make a complaint.

You must give full details of the incident and enclose a copy of your receipt (if available) for the journey in question. If there is a dispute the investigation will assess evidence provided by all parties. Once this evidence has been collected and evaluated, a decision will be made as to how to proceed with the complaint.

Further information is available from the Citizens Information Centre below. Know Your Rights has been compiled by Longford Citizens Information. Tel: 0761075890 Address: Level 1, Longford Shopping Centre, Longford (above TESCO). Information is also available online at citizensinformation.ie and from the Citizens Information Phone Service, 0761 07 4000.

