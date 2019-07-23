Gardaí investigate incident of criminal damage by fire

Gardaí in Leitrim have launched an investigation into an incident which occurred on Sunday, July 21, at a premises at Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:50pm, with a flammable material used to cause damage to the property. Although the property in question suffered a small amount of damage, no person was injured during the incident.

Also read: Duo who were stopped by Granard gardaí, fined for having no tax

No arrest have yet been made, with investigations remaining ongoing.