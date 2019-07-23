Duo who were stopped by Granard gardaí, fined for having no tax

Two men have been convicted and fined for having no tax in place on a vehicle after it was stopped by gardaí in Granard last year.

Patrick Ward, 12 Claremont Park, Rahoon, Galway, was fined €200 after he was stopped by Garda Aiden Lenehan at Ballinrud East, Granard, Co Longford on October 22, 2018.

His co-accused, Michael Ward, The Park, Kilcormac, Offaly, who was the registered owner of the white Transit recovery vehicle, was also fined for causing another person to use a car with no tax contrary to Section 71 of the Finance Act 1976.

Garda Lenehan said he pulled in the vehicle shortly before 2:30pm and soon noticed the tax had expired the previous April. He said he gave the driver of the car one month to back tax the vehicle which resulted in both men being summonsed to court.

The court was told Michael Ward had 28 previous convictions to his name, 22 of which were for road traffic related offences. Patrick Ward, meanwhile, had six previous convictions with three being related to no tax.

Judge Erin McKiernan fined both men €200, giving the pair four months to pay.

