Six year driving ban given to Longford man

A Longford man charged with dangerous driving has been put off the road for six years by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Leah Meares (22) Flat 31, Main Street, Birr, Co Offaly was also charged with drink driving under Section 4 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 following an incident at Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on August 19 2017.

On the same date, Mr Meares was similarly charged with a section 2 assault at 22 Pairc Na Habhainn, Edgeworthstown alongside a section 2 Criminal Damage charge.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said Mr Meares had previously appeared on the same charges but that it was put back for 12 months to determine his level of behaviour in the interim.

Mr Quinn also revealed Mr Meares had recently been released from prison after serving a six month prison sentence for unrelated offences.

Now out, Mr Quinn said his client was keen to get back into gainful employment.Judge Hughes sentenced Mr Meares to four months in prison for the section 2 assault charge, suspending it for a period of three years.

He also disqualified him from driving for six years and fined him €250, giving him three months to pay.