Illegal dumping 'out of control' in Longford

Illegal dumping in Longford town has become so problematic it is “absolutely out of control,” a meeting has been told.

The warning was delivered in no uncertain terms at last week’s meeting of Longford County Council by Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock. Those comments were made in the wake of a recent spate of incidents, typified by a series of drink and drugs related paraphernalia which were found discarded in the Breaden’s Lane area of Longford town last week.

“We (Longford County Council) have to step up to the plate in terms of the overall impact we are having on our environment,” he said.

“The reason I say that is because of the ongoing problem in Longford town of fly tipping which is absolutely out of control.”

Cllr Warnock also highlighted ongoing concerns in and around Longford town’s Annaly car park as an area which has fallen foul to wanton dumping. In a bid to counteract those issues, the Independent local representative said the time had come for council officials to enter into talks with other local bodies to try and keep a lid on affairs.

“It’s a public safety issue and is one where we really need to sit down with other stakeholders and look at setting up some kind of action group or taskforce to try and eradicate the problem.”

Among those specifically mentioned included the likes of local Tidy Towns volunteers, Chamber of Commerce representatives and senior gardaí.

“I think before we start looking at the bigger (environmental) stuff, we need to make sure we deal with the little stuff,” he added.

Fine Gael’s Peggy Nolan gave a similarly downbeat appraisal of the way certain individuals were continuing to flout environmental laws in and around Longford town. In referencing the recent discovery of over half a dozen bags of domestic refuse which were found at a commonly used bottle bank area in the town, Cllr Nolan said a more tough handed approach was needed.

“We can set up all the action groups in the world but it’s only by summonsing these people and catching them in the act that we will manage to stop these people,” she said, while calling for council bosses to examine the possibility of inserting moveable cameras between litter blackspots.

