Two men killed in tragic plane crash in Kildare

Two men have died following a light aircraft crash in Kildare on Thursday, June 13.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the light aircraft crash that occurred at Belan, Moone, Athy, Co. Kildare yesterday evening.

Also read: Gardaí appeal for information as car burnt out after man narrowly avoids injury in Longford shooting incident

A search was carried out by Gardaí and with the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116. The aircraft was located on Friday morning at 4.30am.

Two men in the 70s and late 50s were fatally injured in the crash and their bodies have been removed to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital.

Also read: Longford people warned after rise in 'jugging' thefts

The Air Accident Investigation unit is currently at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.