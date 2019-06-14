Longford people warned after rise in 'jugging' thefts

Gardaí have issued a warning to people after an increase in bank withdrawal thefts.

"We are asking people to be vigilant and to avoid withdrawing unnecessary sums of cash from financial institutions," authorities said.

Gardaí have noticed a small increase in 'bank jugging' thefts in the Midlands.

This is where criminals monitor people making withdrawals from financial institutions in queues then following them and stealing the money.

"They watch and listen to people while they transact business, and when they feel someone has withdrawn a large enough sum of money they follow that person to wherever they are going."

"They inevitably target a parked vehicle and steal the monies when it is left unoccupied," gardaí warned.

They say, "Please consider using electronic fund transfer or bank drafts and avoid taking out large sums of cash."

Bank staff advise this also in order to avoid the unnecessary hardship that arises when monies are stolen in such situations.