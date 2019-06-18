Longford farmer achieves €5,950 at Nenagh show and sale

The Nenagh spring show and sale had some top quality stock in attendance, with 38 quality bulls exhibited on the day.



A number of the bulls entered did not show as they had been sold on farm prior to the sale, which is a testament to the current demand for quality Hereford bulls.

There was continued success for long-time Longford farmer, JJ Farrell from Trillick-A-Temple. JJ exhibited two bulls on the day who took home a combined total of €5,950. JJ achieved an impressive €3,200 for his bull ‘Trillick Jake’, which was sired by ‘Free Town Hotspur’ and bred out of ‘Cloughran Sally’.

A further €2,750 was achieved by the farmer for ‘Trillick Vern’, the Longford bull sired by ‘Clipson Squire’ and bred out of ‘Trillick Diva 2’.

Cavan breeder, Philip Lynch was pleased with €2600 for ‘Carrick Jordan’, sired by ‘Haven Kingpin’ and bred from his home bred cow ‘Carrick Tina’. S&N Heatrick from Monaghan are regular exhibitors at Nenagh and were also successful on the day as they secured €2550 for ‘Glaslough Transformer’, sired by ‘Ballyaville Ger’ and out of ‘Glaslough Joyce’.

Louth breeders, father and son duo, Eamon and John McKiernan from Monasterboice, took home the top price of the show, achieving €3,700 for the superb 14 month old bull ‘Knockmountagh Drifter’, sired by ‘Cill Cormaic Kasper’ and bred from ‘Knockmountagh Sweet Pea’.

The champion bull ‘Balleen Benefit’, which was sired by ‘Towra Brilliant’ and bred from the homebred ‘Balleen Molly’, failed to reach the reserve set by exhibitor Tom Brennan, Kilkenny.

The average price at the sale was €2,400, which was similar to that at the earlier sale at Kilmallock in April. Although demand was not as good as anticipated, many bulls were sold in advance of the sale, which is a firm indicator of current demand for quality Hereford bulls.

Overall, everybody went home happy with their efforts at the show and sale.

