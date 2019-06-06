NBCI carry out search on seven sites as part of investigation into equine theft and fraud

Earlier this morning, June 6, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland are conducting planned searches at locations in Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny.

A total of seven (7) sites are being searched including farms, houses and a commercial premises. The searches are part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by members of The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation into offences of deception pursuant to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001 surrounding fraudulent practices regarding tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.

This is a Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation led operation supported by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

For operational reasons and as this is a search and evidence gathering phase of an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.

