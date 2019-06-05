Longford judge asks did man 'do a dance' for gardaí after stripping off

A judge has asked a court whether a drunken man “did a dance” for gardaí after inexplicably stripping off in the custody suite of Longford Garda Station following his arrest for public order last month.

Martin Nevin, of 2 St Michael’s Park, Mullingar was charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour as well as being intoxicated in a public place during an incident at Main Street, Longford on May 13 2019.

Judge Seamus Hughes said it was “a great country” as to how gardaí found the accused “highly intoxicated on Main Street in the town shortly before 12am on what was a Monday night.

Following his arrest, the court was told Mr Nevin became “very abusive” to the driver of the patrol car and began making hand gestures towards him.

“F*** you, driver,” Sgt Paddy McGirl said was one of the insults hurled in the direction of the officer as Mr Nevin stared into his mirror.

Sgt McGirl said after having arrived back at the station, Mr Nevin proceeded to take his clothes off in the custody suite “without being invited to do so”.

“Did he do a dance for you?” Judge Hughes joked in response, asking if Mr Nevin had gone as far as to also “do a twirl”.

The court was told that such was Mr Nevin’s state of mind upon his release from the garda station, the 29-year-old “didn’t know if he was in Longford or Mullingar”.

In defence, Brid Mimnagh said Mr Nevin was acutely aware of his problems linked to alcohol and was endeavouring to address them.

“He is trying to get sorted out,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“He drank too much and didn’t know what he was saying.”

Judge Hughes asked Mr Nevin directly how his partner reacted when informing her of what had unfolded hours earlier.

“Not good,” came the reply.

“She wasn’t happy.”

Judge Hughes was told Mr Nevin had come to the attention of gardaí in the past with his last public order indiscretion having occurred in 2017.

That resulted in the Mullingar man being given a 100 hours community service order in lieu of two months in prison.

“This guy isn’t learning,” said Judge Hughes in response.

Mr Nevin, who was wearing shorts and a blue hoodie, admitted his own failings over what had transpired while telling of his efforts to treat his predilection to alcohol.

“I have a problem with drink and I apologise,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to get into Athy for three months.”

Judge Hughes said given the circumstances and Mr Nevin’s attempts to seek residential treatment, justice would be best served if the case was put on ice.

In warning Mr Nevin he faced “an immediate custodial sentence” should he come to the attention of gardaí in the interim, the case was adjourned until May 19 2020 with gardaí being given liberty to re-enter it at any stage.