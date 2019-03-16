Longford gardaí help residents of Richmond Court direct provision centre learn a ‘cúpla focal gaeilge’

Residents of Richmond Court direct provision centre in Longford were presented with their ‘cúpla focal gaeilge’ badges on Friday after their successful participation in Irish language classes.

The badges were presented to the residents by Seán O’Murchú from Conradh na Gaeilge and congratulations were extended to the Longford garda community policing unit for their involvement in the Seachtain na Gaeilge initiative.



Sergeant Lionel Mullally gave the Irish classes, while Superintendent Jim Delaney was also present for the presentation of the badges.

Uruemu Adejinmi, Fianna Fáil local election candidate in the Longford Municipal District, tweeted, "It is great to see the Longford Gardaí engaging with the residents and to witness the lads in the Irish class receive their ‘cúpla focal’ badges."

