Fun for all ages at the Longford St Patrick's Day parade





This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Longford town, takes place as normal on Sunday, March 17.

Festivities are expected to kick off bright and early on the day, in what is being described by organisers as a fun day out for all of the family.

The parade is due to commence from 1pm on Battery Road, before traveling through Bridge street, Main street, Dublin street, New street, Ballymahon street and finishing up at Kilashee street just after 3pm.



The reviewing stand will be located just outside the courthouse on Main street and the parade will result in road closures parts of the town from 11:30am to 3pm on the day.



“Road closures will remain in place until 3 pm,” said Niamh Donlon, president of the Longford parade association.

Niamh, who also serves as president of the Longford chamber of commerce, confirmed to the Leader that the theme of this year’s parade is ‘Making it happen’.



“We hope it will be a great day out for all of the family.” Niamh said. She noted that although this year’s parade will follow a similar format to previous years, there are a few surprises in store and there will be respresentation from local groups and schools.



Amhrán na bhfiann will be performed by the musical talents of the Mulligan sisters, who hail from Aughnacliffe.



“This year's parade is going to be very similar to the format of previous years,” Niamh told the Leader.



Between 60-70 floats have already been entered into this year’s parade, though people can still enter their own designs. They are urged to do so as soon as possible and entries can be submitted by contacting the Longford Chamber office on 087-6604010 or by emailing info@longfordchamber.ie



Niamh Donlon said: “We are urging interested participants to get their entries in as soon as possible.



“They can enter their floats by contacting the chambers office, using the online application form at www.longfordparade.com or by emailing us. We have between 60-70 floats entered into the parade this year.”



The MC for this year’s parade has already been revealed, with Benny O’Brien set to weave his magic on the microphone. Benny is famed in the county for his MC-skills over the past three decades.



You may have witnessed Benny showcasing his talents recently as MC for the Longford Rose selection and the Longford GAA all-stars banquet. Benny is also well-known for his involvement with Longford Slashers and St Mel’s Musical Society.



Coinciding with the parade taking place on Sunday, March 17, will be the Provincial Towns Cup Quarter Final between Longford RFC senior team and Kilkenny RFC. The game takes place at CPL park, Demense, kicking off at 3pm on the day.



Everyone is urged to show their support to the team, as they try to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 2013.

