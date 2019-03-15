Over 40 floats expected in Ballymahon for St Patrick's Day parade

Ballymahon is the last town in the county to host its annual St Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday and it promises to be a stellar show.

The parade this year will feature seven primary schools, including Ardagh NS, according to chairperson of the parade committee, Cllr Pat O’Toole.

“We'll also have the Athlone Town Pipe Band and the Manorcunningham Pipe Band this year and they always put on a good show,” he told the Leader.

“We've had over 40 floats the last number of years between the schools and community groups like Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Tidy Towns and others.

“South Longford Macra are talking about getting together again and they do great floats. They've won the best overall float a few times in the past so we'll be hoping they'll come to Ballymahon this year.”

There will also be a number of commercial floats from local businesses in the area such as Skelly's Bar, Peter Hanly Motors and others, said Cllr O'Toole.

This year's parade kicks off at 4pm in Ballymahon with assembly on the Creevaghbeg Road from approximately 3.30pm.

Anyone who wishes to enter a float can just turn up on the day to get involved, and all floats are welcome.

“There are some floats that do a few parades around the count, and Ballymahon is the last parade of the day, so there'll be some crossover and it's always good to see some of the good floats from other parades coming in,” said Cllr O'Toole.

The viewing stand for the judges this year will be situated outside Ballymahon Library and judges for the best float this year will include members of the Ballymahon Traders' Association.

There will €500 in prize money for the overall best float and the national schools that get involved will each receive a voucher towards the cost of a new bike.

Ballymahon promises to be buzzing on Sunday from 4pm, so don't miss your chance to get involved in all the Paddy’s Day fun.

