Gardaí warn public about iPhone sale scam

Gardaí have warned locals to exercise caution when meeting people to buy items following reports of a number of iPhone scams.

A garda spokesperson explained: “There is an iPhone scam doing the rounds. We are hearing reports of people meeting iPhone sellers in car parks.



"They hand over cash and are given an iPhone box. After the sale people realise it is a piece of wood in the box.

"We would like to warn the public to be vigilant when people are asking to meet them in a car park to sell an item.”

