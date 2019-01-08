Appeal for information to help find Blue Kawasaki motorcycle stolen in Longford
Motorcycle was stolen from an address in Ballymahon
File Photo: Appeal for information to help find Blue Kawasaki motorcycle stolen in Longford
The public's help is being sought in the search for a Blue Kawasaki motorcycle which was taken from an address at Cartronboy in Ballymahon, Co Longford some time between 9am and 3pm, yesterday, Monday, January 7.
ALSO READ: Met Éireann weather forecast for today, Tuesday, January 8
Anyone that may have information on the stolen motorcycle is asked to contact Ballymahon Garda Station on 0906 432303.
ALSO READ: Longford people in flu risk group are urged to get vaccinated
Community Alert: Blue Kawasaki motorcycle taken from Cartronboy Ballymahon between 9 am and 3 pm today. Any info to Ballymahon Gardai 0906432303.— Ballymahon Daily (@BallymahonDaily) January 7, 2019