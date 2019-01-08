Appeal for information to help find Blue Kawasaki motorcycle stolen in Longford

Motorcycle was stolen from an address in Ballymahon

The public's help is being sought in the search for a Blue Kawasaki motorcycle which was taken from an address at Cartronboy in Ballymahon, Co Longford some time between 9am and 3pm, yesterday, Monday, January 7.

Anyone that may have information on the stolen motorcycle is asked to contact Ballymahon Garda Station on 0906 432303.

