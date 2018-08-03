Met Éireann weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend

Kicking off the August bank Holiday weekend, Met Eireann has forecast cloudy and misty conditions with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle early on Friday.

It will become drier through the day and the cloud will become more broken with some sunny spells developing. A few showers will occur this afternoon. Warm with highs of 18 to 24 degrees in light west or northwest breezes.

Friday night will remain mostly dry with just a little patchy drizzle along coasts. A few mist patches will form overnight. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees in light breezes.

Saturday is set to be a largely dry day but rather cloudy at first with a little patchy drizzle in places. It will brighten up through the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Warm with highs of 18 to 23 degrees in light west or northwest breezes.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly dry with the best sunshine and highest temperatures occurring over Leinster and Munster; the west and northwest will tend to be cloudier through the day.

Highs of 19 to 25 degrees, warmest across south Leinster. On Sunday night outbreaks of rain will develop over the northern half of the country.

On Monday, cloudy conditions with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the north and west of the country; more eastern and southern counties will be generally dry for the day. Highs of 17 to 22 degrees in light breezes.

Tuesday looks to be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but rainfall generally light. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

Heavy showery rain gradually spreading eastwards on Wednesday with highs of 16 to 18 degrees.

