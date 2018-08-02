Time for Longford farmers to enter Zurich Farmer of the Year awards

Longford farmers are being called upon to make nominations for the annual Zurich Farmer of the Year awards.

Nominations have now opened for what will be the 5th annual Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Zurich Farm Insurance and in partnership with Farming Independent.

The Farmer of the Year Awards celebrate one of the biggest and most important sectors within the Irish economy and the Award Ceremony - in The Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone on November 1 2018 - brings the industry together to recognise and reward the very best in Irish farming.

Graham Minogue, Head of Agri for Zurich Insurance said that as Ireland’s fastest growing farm insurer, Zurich Insurance was hugely passionate about recognising best practice across Ireland’s farming community and showcasing the world leading talent that this special industry has in abundance.

“The Farmer of the Year Awards has become an annual highlight of the farming calendar and we’re delighted to be involved once again in celebrating the key success stories over the past year,” he added.

“We’re expecting a record number of entries for 2018 and are looking forward to hearing from Longford’s brightest stars.”

Free to enter, this competition allows entrants to choose from six farming categories.

There is also a Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grand Prix overall Farmer of the Year 2018 award. The Farmer of the Year 2017 Grand Prix was won by Peter Hynes from Co Cork.

Farmers can enter themselves or be nominated by any third party including Teagasc advisor, friend, family member, fellow farmer etc.

Winners in each category will receive a prize of €2,500.

Full details of categories and how to enter are available at www.farmeroftheyear.ie.

Entry deadline is Monday, October 1, 2018.

