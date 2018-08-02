Lanesboro Tri Club gear up for eagerly awaited charity swim

Lanesboro Tri Club is holding a charity swim event in Lanesboro on Monday, August 6 at 2pm in aid of Longford Hospice and Roscommon/Mayo Hospice.

The charity swim will include an Ironman distance and kicks off at Kilnacarrow on the day.

Refreshments will be served afterwards and sponsorship cards are now available.

There is also a minimum donation of €30 to participate on the day.

Speaking to the Leader, Niall Mulvihill said the event provides everyone in the club with the opportunity “to give something back to the community”.

“We run this event every year and have gotten great support from the community over the years,” he added, before pointing to the fact that each year a specific charity is chosen.

“This year all monies raised will be donated to the Longford Hospice and the Roscommon/Mayo Hospice”.

Like every community, there are many families in Lanesboro/Ballyleague area who have had to avail of the services of the local hospices, so the local tri club is now providing an opportunity for everyone to join forces and give something back.

“We have had lots of support for our causes in the past so this will be no different,” Mr Mulvihill continued.

“We would be calling on everyone to come along on the day and support this very worthy cause.

“It will also be a great day out for participants and spectators alike.”