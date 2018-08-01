From drizzle to sizzle - Longford to bask in sun for August Bank Holiday weekend

Longford looks set to wave goodbye to the rain and drizzle of recent days over the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend.

Met Éireann is predicting a clearing of much of the cloud cover and a rise in temperatures to the mid-20s over the entire weekend.

Thursday will be cloudy at times with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle, with the odd heavy burst too. There will be few longer drier spells as well though with warm sunshine breaking through. Feeling close with highest temperatures ranging 19 to 23 degrees, warmest and driest across the southeast.

ALSO READ: Longford firm takes aim at latest setback to hit national broadband rollout

The national forecaster says it will be rather warm over the Bank Holiday weekend as high pressure moves up across the country. It will be generally dry and calm with good sunshine at times, however some rain will occur early Friday and locally on Monday.

Friday will be dull and locally damp start, especially across the north midlands and parts of Leinster. It will be drier and brighter everywhere through the afternoon and evening with more sunshine breaking through and just the odd sharp shower possible. Highest temperatures will range 18 to 23 or 24 degrees, with values widely climbing to 22 degrees away from west

Saturday and Sunday are set to be dry and calm with a mix of sunshine and some cloudier spells - just one or two light showers, mainly across the north. Highest temperatures will range 19 to 23 degrees on Saturday, best values away from west and northwest counties; warmer on Sunday with values in the low to mid 20s generally.

Bank Holiday Monday will again be warm with temperatures in the low to mid-20s, possibly higher locally away from west and northwest counties. It will be dry for the main but some showery rain could break out locally. It will be humid, with hill and coastal fog, all in near calm conditions.

ALSO READ: Your digital magazine with all you need to know about this year's Tullamore Show