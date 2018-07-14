Boost for Longford tourism and angling as new moorings for fishing boats installed
The new moorings for fishing boats which were installed at Ballyleague Marina.
There was great excitement in Lanesboro and Ballyleague on Friday as new moorings for fishing boats were installed at Ballyleague Marina.
The initiative is part of the Ballyleague Town & Village Renewal project and next month will see the addition of shore power and new parking for boat trailers.
Lough Ree Angling Hub thanked Waterways Ireland, Inland Fisheries Ireland, Roscommon County Council, OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten and Eugene Murphy TD for their contribution to what they described as a five star project.
New moorings for pike anglers going in @TidyBallyleague marina today - thanks to @waterwaysirelan @roscommoncoco @AnglingUpdate @kevinboxermoran @DenisNaughten @EugeneMurphyTD for their contribution to a 5 Star project #IrelandsHiddenHeartlands pic.twitter.com/J07937csSf— Loughree Angling (@LoughreeHub) July 13, 2018
