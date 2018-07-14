Boost for Longford tourism and angling as new moorings for fishing boats installed

There was great excitement in Lanesboro and Ballyleague on Friday as new moorings for fishing boats were installed at Ballyleague Marina.

The initiative is part of the Ballyleague Town & Village Renewal project and next month will see the addition of shore power and new parking for boat trailers.

Lough Ree Angling Hub thanked Waterways Ireland, Inland Fisheries Ireland, Roscommon County Council, OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten and Eugene Murphy TD for their contribution to what they described as a five star project.

