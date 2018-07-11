Longford PPN first to roll out wellbeing plan

Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) has been praised for the manner in which they led the way by rolling out their Community Wellbeing Toolkit.

Guest speaker Dr Harriet Emerson told groups at the PPN plenary meeting last Wednesday, July 3 in Longford Library that their work in developing and rolling out the toolkit ‘has enabled PPN’s around the country to now develop their own visions for future generations’.

Groups gathered to adopt their Vision Statements for Community Wellbeing in the Granard, Ballymahon and Longford Municipal Districts.

PPN Municipal District Reps Tess Murphy, Brendan Quigley and Pozy Green presented the vision statements under the headings of Participation, Democracy and Local Government, Values, Culture & Meaning, Social Community Development, Work, Economy & Resources, Health, Environment & Sustainability.

Barbara Heslin, Director of Service Economic & Community, Longford County Council noted the importance and the strength of Longford PPN in giving a voice to the community and getting projects off the ground.

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer told attendees that the results of the wellbeing consultations held had already fed into a number of Longford County Council strategies.

Ms Cronogue said training will be provided so PPN Reps on all committees can translate the vision statements to influence policies and plans hence bringing the them one step closer to becoming a reality.

She spoke of a recent successful meeting between the PPN Disability Network and Longford Chamber of Commerce where access was high on the agenda.

She said, “Consultation, communication and collaboration between PPN community groups, Longford County Council and other agencies was the key to success for achieving people’s vision of a healthy, strong community.”

Ms Cronogue was also delighted to reveal that Longford PPN has been invited to meet with President Michael D Higgins following the successful completion of the National Community Wellbeing Initiative.

This meeting is planned for autumn.