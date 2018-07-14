Green light for €2m Longford social housing project

A €2 million social housing project for Longford has got the go-ahead.

The housing project is earmarked for Ballinamuck and will consist of 10 two bedroom and 4 three bedroom units.

Minister of State and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said, “I am delighted the go-ahead has been given for this housing scheme. I have been working closely on this project with the Housing Department and Longford County Council.”

“Longford County Council have been very pro-active in getting this project to fruition and recognising the great need for housing in the area,” added Minister Moran.

“The housing is essential and while I appreciate there is a lot more to do, we must continue to deliver projects such as this one in Ballinamuck,” added Minister Moran.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy also expressed delight with the funding allocation for the development in Ballinamuck.

