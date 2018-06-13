WEATHER UPDATE: Much of Leinster now included in Storm Hector weather warning

Met Eireann has extended its Status Yellow Weather warning for the approaching Storm Hector to include Longford. The national forecaster updated the warning this afternoon.

There is now a Status Yellow wind warning for Longford, Dublin, Kildare, Offaly Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.

The forecast is for southwest to west winds, later veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr. Over Leinster winds will be strongest between 2am and 9am.

Meanwhile a Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. Met Eireann states that on Wednesday evening and night and for a time on Thursday morning, south to southwest winds veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr. Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.

High spring tides are likely to coincide with the strongest winds leading to a risk of coastal flooding and wave over topping.

