Weather alert: Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for Wednesday and Thursday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14.

Wind Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Clare pic.twitter.com/3PKmkg3K6W — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2018

The national forecaster says that from tomorrow (Wednesday), outbreaks of rain will develop in western coastal counties from morning and gradually extend eastwards through the day.



The rain will tend to be light in the south of the country but will become more persistent in northern counties later. Light southerly winds during the morning, but the winds will be much stronger and gusty by evening. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Midland Weather Channel has issued an Orange Weather Warning and says that on Wednesday and Thursday, there will wind gusts of between 110-120kph across the Midlands.

MET ÉIREANN OUTLOOK

General: Extremely windy on Wednesday night, with rain, heaviest in Atlantic coastal counties, where the strongest of the winds are expected also. Cool, fresh and changeable from Thursday onwards, with showers or rain at times, but some bright, sunny periods also. Temperatures back to more normal values.

Wednesday night: Extremely windy across the country; strong to gale force and gusty south to southwest winds, giving squally gusts in Atlantic coastal areas. Some rain too, heaviest in western and northwestern areas. Lows of 10 to 12 C.

Thursday: Windy in the morning, with strong and gusty westerly winds and with some rain in places early on. But brighter, less windy weather, with sunny spells and scattered showers will soon develop. Top afternoon temperatures 14 to 18 C., in fresh southwest to west winds. Mostly dry overnight, with clear spells developing and with lows of 8 to 10 C.

Friday: Dry to start, with sunny spells, best in eastern areas. But some showery rain on the west coast later in the morning, looks set to become widespread during the afternoon and early evening. Highs of just 14 to 17 C., in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Rain in all areas for a time overnight, but dry by dawn.

Weekend: Changeable. A few light showers on Saturday, but most places dry, with sunny spells at times. Highs of 16 to 18 C., in light variable or northerly breezes. Some rain expected in off the Atlantic sometime on Sunday.

Also read: Passengers affected by Irish Ferries cancellation fiasco must be compensated - Robert Troy