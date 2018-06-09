€67,000 in grant aid awarded by Fáilte Ireland to Longford’s Maria Edgeworth Centre

“The history and stories behind Longford’s Maria Edgeworth Centre will be brought to life thanks to a €67,000 development grant from Fáilte Ireland,” Jenny De Saulles, Fáilte Ireland added, before pointing out that the funding was part of a wider strategy to boost tourism and revenue across Ireland’s regions.

“Fáilte Ireland is providing a series of capital grants to improve the quality of animation and storytelling at existing attractions around the country.”

Meanwhile, the Maria Edgeworth Centre was recognised for its ability to improve the quality of physical interpretation at the site through a range of innovative resources including audio guides, video and interactive technology.

Read Also: Celebrating 250 years of literary history in Edgeworthstown