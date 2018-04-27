€15 million in funding for rural towns and villages

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, T.D., has announced that €15 million in funding will be available for rural towns and villages across Ireland through the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Over the next 15 months up to 200 towns and villages will benefit from funding under the scheme, which will be made available through Local Authorities to support rural regeneration. The scheme is specifically targeted at rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000.

Launching the scheme, Minister Ring said: “The towns and villages of rural Ireland are the heart and soul of our rural communities and it is crucial that we revitalise these areas. I am allocating €15 million for the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme. This funding will benefit up to 200 towns and villages right across Ireland.

“The funding builds on the success of the Government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme over the last two years, which has already seen over €30 million awarded to over 450 projects the length and breadth of Ireland. This year’s scheme will focus on measures which have a clear economic impact on rural towns and villages, to make them vibrant, welcoming centres for people to live and work in and meet at a social level.

“The scheme will again be administered through the Local Authorities, who will be required to work closely with local businesses and local communities to develop and implement ideas that can make a real and sustainable impact in revitalising rural towns and villages across the country.”

Minister Ring added: “The launch of the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme, now in its third year, is a further demonstration of the Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland in a very practical way. It follows on from the 2018 CLÁR and LIS programmes which I announced recently. I want to encourage towns and villages up and down the country to work with their Local Authorities in preparing innovative and well thought-out projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and I look forward to announcing successful recipients of funding in the coming months.”

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is part of the Action Plan for Rural Development which contains over 270 actions across Government to help rural Ireland achieve its full economic and social potential. The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the National Development Plan which will see the creation of a new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which will be launched in the coming months by Minister Ring.

