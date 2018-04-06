Longford house prices up by 5.6%

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Longford rose by 5.6% to €95,000 in the last three months, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

he REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.



“We are seeing stronger demand from younger couples buying their first homes but the market needs more stock and as a result prices are increasing and investors are starting to sell again,” said Joe Brady from REA Brady.



The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €229,111, the Q1 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a rise of 1.5% on the Q4 2017 figure of €225,806.



Overall, the average house price across the country rose by 9.1% over the past 12 months – indicating that the market is steadying after the 11.3% overall rise in 2017.



The rate of increase in three-bed semi-detached home prices in Dublin slowed to just 0.5% in the first three months of the year.



After rising by 12.5% in 2017, the average price in the capital has increased by just €2,000 in the opening quarter and now stands at €440,000 – exactly twice the Central Bank’s €220,000 mortgage deposit threshold.



The rate of increase in three-bed semi-detached home prices in Dublin has now slowed to 2% over the past six months, compared to an increase of 4.5% in the opening three months of 2017.



“The Dublin market has become quite price sensitive, even though we are seeing healthy demand and good liquidity with plenty of mortgage lending,” said REA spokesperson Barry McDonald.



“What we may be seeing, after the rapid increases of recent years, are the Central Bank mortgage lending restrictions imposing an upper level on purchasing power for some buyers.



“We are experiencing strong demand across the board, and homes are reaching sale agreed in just five weeks across the country – which is good news for both buyers and vendors.



The commuter counties continued their recent steady growth with a 1.4% increase in Q1, with the average house now selling for €235,900 – a rise of €3,000 in the first three months of the year.

The country’s major cities outside Dublin recorded a combined Q1 rise of 2.1%, with an average three-bed semi costing €243,750.

The highest increases were seen in the rest of the country’s towns, which experienced a 2.9% rise in Q1 to an average of €150,050.

