Edgeworthstown in need of a 'Town Team' say local councillors

Edgeworthstown is in need of a ‘Town Team’ according to Cllrs Paul Ross and Mick Cahill who addressed the issue at a meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District last Thursday afternoon.

Both councillors put forward a notice of motion that Longford County Council facilitates the setting up of a Town Team, such as the one in Ballymahon, in the interests of economic and sustainable development of the town.



“I think it’s something that it needs. There’s a lot of very good work out there by a lot of different community groups. I think it’s an ideal opportunity to give a bit of support from a council perspective,” said Cllr Mick Cahill, addressing his colleagues.



Cllr Paul Ross agreed with him and added: “I think Edgeworthstown is very much badly in need of this sort of system. We really need to have the town working in the right direction.”



Director of Services for Longfod County Council Barbara Heslin was enthusiastic about the idea, stating that the Council would be very supportive of such an initiative.



“We’re very supportive of the roll-out of Town Teams,” she told the gathered councillors.



“It’s a positive initiative and a positive notice of motion and certainly we will do everything in our power to support that.



“The important thing about the town teams is that it’s about the communities and organisations taking responsibility for themselves in a coordinated way so that you have groups working together who share a vision.

“By having that plan developed by the community for the community to improve the facilities and the opportunities throughout the town, it strengthens an application for funding.

“So it’s a very positive notice of motion.”

