GALLERY | A trip Down Memory Lane to the 2005 Longford GAA Race Day at Punchestown Festival

Caption: 2005 Longford GAA Race Day at Punchestown: Kevin and Carol Barden

CLICK ON THE ARROW TO GO TO THE NEXT PHOTO

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane, we feature a selection of photographs from the 2005 Longford GAA Race Day at the Punchestown Festival. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories.

GALLERY | Our Trip Down Memory Lane highlights the generosity of Longford groups and some race day glamour

If you have photographs from yesteryear that you would like to see published in the Longford Leader, you can email them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and please ensure to include caption details and the year / date on which the photo was taken