GALLERY | Our Trip Down Memory Lane highlights the generosity of Longford groups and some race day glamour

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford photographs, we feature a selection of pictures from 2005 where the generosity of Longford folk is very much to the fore and there is also some race day glitz and glamour.

There is a great photo of a group of ladies from Edgeworthstown on their way to the mini-marathon to raise funds for St Christopher's Services. There was a Truckers Convoy and a GAA Charity Match also for St Christopher's.

The local Celtic supporters club - members of the Andy Bhoys Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club presented a cheque to the Longford Branch of Caring and Sharing Association (CASA), the proceeds of their Easter Draw.

There are also some snaps from the Longford GAA Race Day at Punchestown and of the late Paddy Cowan at the Irish World newspaper awards.

We hope the photos bring back some happy memories.

