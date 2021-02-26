GALLERY | We go Down Memory Lane to the 2005 Longford Association in New York dinner dance and the opening of Lough Ree Power in Lanesboro

2005 Longford Association in New York dinner dance: Teresa Kelly from Drumlish pictured at the Association dinner dance with Michelle Kilemade and Pauline McEvilly, Longford

2005 Longford Association in New York dinner dance: Elaine Eivers and Sinead Breslin pictured at the Longford Association dinner dance in New York

2005 Longford Association in New York dinner dance: Kenagh's Kevin Murphy and Brian Egan were pictured at the dinner dance with Aughnacliffe's John Campbell

2005 Longford Association in New York dinner dance: Betty Cassidy from Lisduff in Longford pictured with Loretta Fitzpatrick and JJ Devery

2005 Longford Association in New York dinner dance: Niall Henry is a familiar figure in Lanesboro as he is son of Nuala Mullooly, he was pictured at this years dinner dance with Debby Sherry

Emerging Longford Town photographer, Shelley Corcoran pictured at O'Brien's Sandwich bar in Longford with proprietor Yvonne Crilly and Elaine Mellon from O'Brien's Sandwich Bars and Shelley is displaying a copy of her winning photograph

2005: Pictured at the recent Torpedo Basketball tournament were the members of the ladies team were Aisling Carr, Joan O'Donoghue, Ann Marie Clabby, Lisa Brady, Colette Sheridan and Orla Brady Picture: Joe McDonagh

2005: Pictured at the opening of the new Lough Ree Power Station were Pat Fox, Danny Murray and Eugene Dalton of Bord na Mona with John Fayne

Cousins Meet Up in Dublin: Cousins Leah Heraty from Ballinalee and Peter and Aimee Carroll were in great form when they attended the Longford Association Dinner Dance in Dublin where the guest of honour was Longford Person of the Year and Peter and Aimee's mother, Anne Heraty. Leah is daughter of Martin and Pauline Heraty from Ballinalee