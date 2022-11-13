Civil War lecture by historian John Dorney in Longford library
Longford Library will host a lecture on the Civil War by historian John Dorney at 7.30pm on Monday, November 14.
The lecture is part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.
It is coordinated by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council.
John Dorney is an independent historian. He is also chief editor and writer of The Irish Story website, a digital publisher of informed and accessible Irish history content that tackles important issues in Irish History. He completed an MA in UCD on the sixteenth-century Munster chieftain Florence McCarthy.
He is the author of two major books Peace After the Final Battle: The Story of the Irish Revolution 1912-1924 and The Civil War in Dublin: The Fight for the Irish Capital 1922-1924.
The late John C Lenehan, and the remains of the Lenehan homestead in Gurteenagloon, now owned by the Baxter family
