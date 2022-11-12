PICTURES | Glowing tributes and emotion as respected Longford teachers dispense words of wisdom upon their retirement

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

It was an emotional day at Melview NS as pupils, friends and family of two long serving members of staff joined together for the final day of school. Outgoing principal Mary O'Boyle and special education teacher Celine Sloane have left an imprint on the lives of many children in the decades of education excellence they have presided over.

The bustle in the classroom settled to a hum as row upon row of youthful faces looked up at the dais where the two departing teachers sat as the tributes poured in. The effort the students put into the presentations spoke volumes about how the two teachers connected with them. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Melview NS is a co-educational school striving to provide a well-ordered, caring, happy and secure atmosphere where the intellectual, spiritual, physical, moral and cultural needs of the pupils are identified and addressed. This ethos was embodied in Mary O'Boyle and Celine Sloane and the affection they were held in was palpable in the room as the group bade farewell to the two pedagogues.

Both Ms O'Boyle and Ms Sloane are hugely respected and popular teaching professionals and their time in education has been a time of tremendous change. Vice principal, Carmel Browne, presided over a retirement ceremony filled with music, poetry and love.

Ms Brown said much had changed from the the time Ms O'Boyle and Ms Sloane started out as educators: “Mary and Celine started in a time of talk and chalk, when tweets were something the birds did and a mouse was something that may occasional run across a classroom floor,” the vice principal said.

Ms Brown spoke of the retiring teacher's contribution to Melview National School: “Celine's musical gift brought great joy to the school. Her work as a special education teacher in recent years was exemplary. She gave freely and enthusiastically of her time outside of school hours. Celine gave us over 40 years of enthusiasm, kindness and caring. Her splendid influence is etched on the lives of so many children in the area.”

The Melview National School vice principal said Mary O'Boyle constantly encouraged her teaching staff. She spoke of the outgoing principal's love of sports; particularly swimming and basketball.

“Mary treated everyone, students and teachers alike, as equals. She always kept a sense of perspective. Her friendly smile and good sense of humour were always on show. She was approachable, helpful, conscientious and caring. A marvellous influence of everyone in the school. She will be sorely missed by all in the school community.”

Ms Brown read an excerpt from John O'Donohue's Anam Cara, a book that Ms O'Boyle is particularly fond of.

The outgoing principal presided over many changes in the school. Last October the school marked the opening of the new extension for the school. The extension comprises two classrooms and a state of the art assisted bathroom.

The present school is a modern building originally built in the late sixties on the site of the old Melview, which has been in use since 1854. The new building had two classrooms and catered for about fifty pupils.

Presentations were made to the retiring teachers by first class and it was followed by students of second class singing “You've got a friend in me”. A selection of tunes was performed by Ava, Ella, Lauren and Edward. Pupils from fourth, fifth and sixth gave a teacher's retirement blessing.

Fr James MacKiernan thanked the two teachers for their contribution to the school during their tenure. Fr MacKiernan finished with a quote from Winston Churchill, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Stories, poems and words of appreciation rang out through the new building as the gathering honoured the last day of the two teachers.

Ms Sloane started by wishing her colleague “good health and happiness” in her retirement. She thanked all who made her long and happy years of teaching in Melview possible; Boards of management, staff, children and parents.

She said: “I would like to say thanks to my family and friends who have always been a great support to me during my time here. I have many great memories that I will treasure and carry with me always.

“I will truly miss Melview, but I do know that no matter how long you are in a place, no matter how much you feel a part of that palace or how much you love it, one has to eventually move on. While I am very sad leaving I am also excited and happy at the prospect of new opportunities and experiences."

Ms Sloane referenced the school motto, Ní neart go cur le chéile (there is no strength without unity): “It will always, please God, be an important part of the philosophy of our school. May it always be a happy place of learning.”

Mary O'Boyle also commended her fellow retiree: “She has been a huge inspiration for so many people in this school, both pupils and staff.”

Ms O'Boyle read from a book that was given to her by one of the classes. The story examined which was more important: the journey or the destination: “The tiny Dragon replied, 'the company'. That is what I am here to say today. Thank you to everyone who has made my journey such a pleasant one through life.”

Ms O'Boyle's mother was one of the guests at the function. She passed on this observation to the pupils: “Your best friend in life will be your mum and dad. They will be there for the ups and downs of your life. They will be there to listen to any problem in your life.”

The outgoing principal thanked her husband Martin and her five children who she said “made everything possible”.

Ms O'Boyle also thanked the past teachers of Melview: “You really moulded me in my early years in Melview, when I didn't have a clue. To the current staff, there aren't words to say to you. You are just unbelievable. I am glad you will be there after.”

Ms O'Boyle concluded with an emotional tribute: “Last but not least, the very reason I am standing here is because of each and every one of you children here in Melview school. You are fantastic. You are great kids and it is going to be a great world when you grow up. There will be lots of love, lots of kindness and lots of happiness.”

The teachers were presented with magnificent bouquets of flowers. The ceremony closed with a very moving rendition of the Green Day song “The time of your life.”