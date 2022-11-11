Down Memory Lane | Recognise anyone? Some great Longford memories from 2001 in this gallery of pictures

In the nostalgic trip down memory lane we reproduce a selection of great pictorial memories from 2001.
We hope you enjoy this gallery from 21 years ago. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Caption: Clondra National School 2001 - Pupils from the senior class in Clondra National School - front row from left: Sarah Mulvey, Johnny Casey, Emer Walshe, Tanya O’Neill, Alison Casey, Sinead McCarrick; Middle row: John Burke, Luke Gorman, Mickey Hickey, Enda McKiernan, Justin Murray, Melissa Mulvey, Rachel McGowan, Jane Carrig; back row: John Paul Feeney, Bernadette Nevin, Rachel Clarke, Louise Fallon, Kerrie Tobin, Aaron Casey, Keith McGowan, Therese Farrell
St Mel's College senior football squad pictured before the Leinster Schools 'A' Championship group stage clash against Colaiste Mhuire Mullingar at the Shamrocks grounds on Friday
