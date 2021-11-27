Search

27 Nov 2021

Down Memory Lane | A gallery of Longford photographic memories from two decades ago

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 2001, including the Abbeylara GAA dinner dance, silverware for Longford Swimming Club, Longford Credit Union poster competition, Granard young scientists, Longford athletics club presentation and Falcons Basketball club success.

Down Memory Lane | A gallery of Longford black and white photographic gems

Down Memory Lane | Moyne All-Ireland champions and Longford Association in London dinner dance from 2001

Caption: Silverware for Longford Swimming Club 2001 - Pictured are some of the members of Longford Swimming Club team that won the McGarren Perpetual Cup at the recent Invitation Gala in Monaghan – Brona Bartels, Shaunagh Connaire, Sara Connolly with the Cup, Amy Duignan, Leah Hackett, Mark Johnson, Caroline Kearney, Siobhan Kearney, David Keenan, Jemma Hughes, Orla Matthews, Eoin McDermott, Fionnuala Murtagh, Anne O'Reilly, Sarah Quinn, David Sheridan, Tara Tuite, Louise Yorke and Siobhan McCormack Picture Joe McDonagh

