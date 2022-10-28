Family and friends heartbroken at passing of brave Longford mum Lynsey Bennett

Longford is in mourning today following the sad news of the death of Cervical Check campaigner and brave mum of two Lynsey Bennett who passed to her eternal reward after her third battle against cervical cancer.

In a statement, her solicitor Gillian O'Mahony said, “It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night. Lynsey was a very special person.

“Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Lynsey was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in January 2017. She had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016, and on each occasion she was informed they were negative.

After the smear test in 2016, she was told no abnormalities were found and she would be called for routine testing in three years' time.

Eleven months later, she went to her GP with bleeding, and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer and she underwent both radiation and chemotherapy, as well as having a hysterectomy and a number of other surgeries.

After being given the all clear, there was just a 12% chance of the cancer coming back and, at the end of 2017, Lynsey was beginning to feel ill again.

A biopsy confirmed a second diagnosis in March 2018. More treatment and surgery resulted in Lynsey once again receiving the all-clear.

In November 2020, however, Lynsey received the devastating news that her cancer has not only returned, but that there is less of a chance of curing her due to the fact that the cancer is now in her lymph nodes and behind her stomach, along with a small tumour on her pelvis.

That same month, resilient Lynsey managed to secure an urgent High Court hearing over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides taken under the national screening programme.

In late December, Lynsey posted a powerful, heartfelt and emotional ‘This is for my girls’ Facebook video in the form of a letter addressed to An Taoiseach and political leaders, which went viral. "It is a letter to our government on behalf of all the children (my own, Zoe and Hailee, included) who have been and will be affected by the early loss of their mothers due to the cervical check scandal."

Lynsey was propelled into the media spotlight after she settled her case against the HSE over the reading of her cervical smear tests on February 3, 2021. The case was due to be heard at the High Court but was settled through mediation.

She said at the time she could now 'focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can'. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed and it was made without admission of liability.

Speaking outside court, Lynsey told the assembled media, “I stand here today extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me and the girls since my first diagnosis in 2017 – my family, friends, strangers, and of course my legal team.

"I send my love to all the women and their families who have fought and continue to fight our heartbreaking illness. I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can.

"To my daughters, Zoe and Hailee, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free from financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you that you can both pursue your dreams and remember, Mammy loves you."

The Dáil on February 4, 2021, heard that Lynsey was 'failed by the State', with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying he was 'sorry' Lynsey's case against the HSE was not settled sooner.

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty said no woman should be forced to go to court to seek justice and still not even have an apology from the State or the HSE.

"On what is World Cancer Day, I extend my solidarity to Ms Lynsey Bennett and express my deep anger at what we saw yesterday - another woman and family failed by the State, another woman who was forced to go to the courts due to the failures associated with the CervicalCheck scandal and despite assurances that such would never happen again. It is a scandal. The Tánaiste gave a commitment to these women in 2018 and it is time that it was delivered upon. My thoughts are with Ms Bennett and her family today."

Women’s Health campaigner Vicky Phelan also hit out at the absence of an apology from the HSE.

Two days following the court settlement, viewers of RTÉ One's The Late Late Show were captivated by the dignity, strength and honesty of inspirational Lynsey as she told her story to host Ryan Tubridy.

The following week, Lynsey travelled to Mexico for treatment for her cancer. A GoFundMe page and Christmas Tractor Run was organised to assist Lynsey with her treatment and she expressed thanks to the people of her home county.

“I am so grateful. I will never forget the support during such a hard time for the entire country - not only Longford. You often hear people saying negative things about Longford but it just shows what fantastic people do exist in Longford. Because of them, I feel like it is possible to get my ‘miraculous cure’ and it’s only thanks to all of them that I’m able to step foot on this plane to Mexico and try and get myself better.”

Caption: Una Healy and Lynsey at the Gossie Awards

Earlier this year, Lynsey travelled to Germany for treatment and in March, she was nominated for a Gossie Award in the Best Social Media Star category.

“I’m so honoured and humbled that I would even be considered,” Lynsey said of her nomination. “I’m so excited about it. The other people in the category are huge names and generally all have well over 200,000 followers up to over 700,000 followers on their Instagram and who even knows what else on their other social media.”

The awards took place on April 8 at the Convention Centre Dublin, with Lucy Kennedy hosting, and Lynsey was joined at the event by her good friend Una Healy.

Caption: Lynsey celebrating her 34th birthday

In July, Lynsey celebrated her 34th birthday. She tweeted, “Celebrating 34 years, certainly a birthday that wasn’t expected but a birthday that was worked extremely hard for, best bday present would be if I could have my Germany infusions allowed here to give me a chance to see 35.”

Lynsey passed away peacefully last night and sympathy is expressed to her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.