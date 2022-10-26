Search

26 Oct 2022

Longford family raise €42,350 for suicide bereavement charity HUGG

Longford family raise €42,350 for suicide bereavement charity HUGG

John and Johanna O’Hara presenting a cheque for €42,350 to HUGG CEO Fiona Tuomey. Left to right: Johanna O’Hara, Fiona Tuomey (HUGG CEO) and John O’Hara

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

26 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A Longford family has raised €42,350 for suicide bereavement charity HUGG (Healing Untold Grief Groups).

In June of this year, the O’Hara family John, Johanna O’Hara and their two sons Oisín and Liam arranged a fundraising walk in memory of their eldest son Niall who died by suicide in March 2019, aged 20.

The walk followed the route from his home in Muckerstaff, Longford to Maynooth University, where Niall was an Arts student within both the Geography and Computer Science Department.

According to Johanna, “It is an experience will never forget. An opportunity to reconnect, have conversations, even difficult ones, made easier whilst surrounded by nature.”

She added, “There were lots of tears – some of sadness but also many tears of joy. In the words of our good friend Ryan Tubridy, who very kindly joined us one of the days ‘your walk is everything Covid wasn’t, human connection and big warm hugs'.”

Johanna went on to explain why they chose to donate to HUGG.

“HUGG has been our lifeline. We attend a HUGG group and have found healing in just being among others who understand our pain, those travelling the same reluctant road. The grief of losing Niall is not something that will magically go away. We are steadily learning to carry it. It is not easy, but HUGG is helping us.”

PICTURES | Amazing fundraiser sees people in Longford and across the globe Walk a Mile for Niall

Walk a Mile for Niall in memory of much loved north Longford student raises almost €50k for charity

The parents of a young north Longford man who tragically took his own life over three years ago have spoken of their hope at how a charity fundraiser which amassed almost €50,000 will help raise awareness and foster a wider debate on mental health.

Fiona Tuomey, Founder and CEO of HUGG, said, "This is an incredible donation to us from the O’Hara family. We feel truly honoured to accept this fiunding of €42,350.”

Ms Tuomey added, “This will help us to continue to provide free HUGG support groups nationwide.

“While we cannot ‘fix’ anyones’ grief after suicide, we know that HUGG groups provide hope and eventually some healing."

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION: John and Johanna O’Hara presenting a cheque for €42,350 to HUGG CEO Fiona Tuomey. The O’Hara family organised a Camino style charity walk in memory of their beloved eldest son Niall who died by suicide in 2019. The family chose to donate a portion of the proceeds to HUGG, a national suicide bereavement charity that provides peer support groups to people who have been bereaved by suicide. Left to right: Johanna O’Hara, Fiona Tuomey (HUGG CEO) and John O’Hara

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media