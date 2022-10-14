Search

14 Oct 2022

Longford's Farrell Clan appeals for new blood as it gathers in Abbeyshrule for AGM

The current Farrell Clan committee: John C Farrell, Nuala O’Kane, Charlotte O’Ferrall, Rose O’Ferrall, Conal O’Ferrall, Hugh Farrell, Robert Farrell, Kathleen Farrell and Fionnuala Farrell

Alan Walsh

14 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

The roots of the Farrell Clan have spread and are well established in most parts of the world, but the seeds of The Farrell Clan Organisation were sown at a meeting in the Annaly Hotel in Longford town in November 1991.

Since that time The Farrell Clan Committee have organised nine Farrell Clan Rallies and have welcomed hundreds of Farrell visitors to Co Longford.

The most recent Farrell Clan Rally was hosted last July, and the committee will now hold their annual general meeting on Sunday, October 16 in The Rustic Inn in Abbeyshrule at 3pm as thoughts turn to the next Rally. In line with tradition, members will meet for Sunday lunch, prior to the AGM, at 1.30pm.

Like every other organisation The Farrell Clan have had to change and evolve with modern technology. Last year they launched their website www.farrellclan.ie and their Facebook page currently has 4,700 members.

The other essential ingredient for the continued success of the organisation is the input of new and innovative ideas for the planning of future events.

To this end, the committee are anxious to involve more Farrells locally and from all around Ireland to join them.

The Farrell Clan committee take this opportunity to invite Farrells and their families who have an interest in The Farrell Clan to join them at the AGM in The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule on Sunday next.

